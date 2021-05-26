Qualifier Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain outlasted French No. 2 seed Gael Monfils in a third-set tiebreak 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (4) Wednesday to move on to the quarterfinals at the Belgrade Open.
Carballes Baena upset the 15th-ranked player in the world by saving 9 of 12 break points and winning 53% of his second serve points (18 of 34), compared to Monfils' 33% (9 of 27).
It wasn't the only upset of the day to be decided in a third-set tiebreak. Slovakia's Andrej Martin, another qualifier, took down No. 3 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (4).
In other Round of 16 action, No. 8 seed Federico Delbonis of Argentina also needed to win a tiebreak to defeat Brazil's Thiago Monteiro, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-4, and No. 5 seed Dusan Lajovic of Serbia topped France's Jeremy Chardy 6-3, 6-4.
Emilia-Romagna Open
The top three seeds in Parma all lost their matches Wednesday, highlighted by American Sebastian Korda taking down No. 1 seed Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 6-1, 7-5.
No. 2 seed Benoit Paire of France retired in his match against Spain's Jaume Munar, who advanced 7-5, 3-1 (ret.), and lucky loser Norbert Gombos of Slovakia won a second straight match by upsetting No. 3 seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2.
Other winners included German No. 4 seed Jan-Lennard Struff, French No. 5 seed Richard Gasquet, American No. 6 seed Tommy Paul, Japanese No. 8 seed Yoshihito Nishioka and Italian wild card Marco Cecchinato.
--Field Level Media
