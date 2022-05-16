Seventh-seeded Federico Delbonis of Argentina advanced to the Round of 16 in the Geneva Open on Monday, defeating Lithuanian wild-card Ricardas Berankis, 6-4, 6-4 on a light day in Geneva, Switzerland.
Italian qualifier Marco Cecchinato advanced with a 6-3, 6-4 decision over Dominic Thiem of Austria, and American Marcos Giron came up short in three sets, falling to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Two Frenchmen advanced -- Benoit Paire beat Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4, and Richard Gasquet downed John Millman of Australia, 6-3, 6-1.
Lyon Open
Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the former World No. 5 who has announced he will retire after Roland Garros later this month, was ousted in his last Lyon Open by Alex Molcan, 6-4, 6-4. Tsonga won at Lyon in 2017.
Also Monday, fifth-seeded Karen Khachonov of Russia beat qualifier Gilles Simon, 6-1, 6-4, and seventh-seeded Sebastian Baez of Argentina defeated countryman Tomas Martin Etcheverry, 6-2, 6-1.
In other action, Soonwoo Kwon saved a match point before downing Aljaz Bedene 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-0, Germany's Oscar Otte defeated French wild card Lucas Pouille 6-3, 6-1, and Ugo Humbert dispatched qualifier Gregoire Barrere 6-3, 6-4 in an all-French meeting. Also, Lucky Loser Yosuke Watanuki of Japan rallied to defeat Pedro Martinez of Spain, 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-2.
