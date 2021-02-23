Argentine Federico Coria upset sixth-seeded Dominik Koepfer in straight sets Tuesday in the first round of the Cordoba (Argentina) Open.
Coria recorded a 6-1, 6-4 victory in 1 hour, 9 minutes over the German.
In other action, No. 5 Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain needed nearly 2 1/2 hours to rally past Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Also, Argentine qualifier Facundo Bagnis defeated countryman Nicolas Kicker in straight sets, Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena downed Portugal's Joao Sousa, Italy's Marco Cecchinato needed three sets to beat Bolivia's Hugo Dellien, Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo clipped Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild, and Argentine qualifier Tomas Martin Etcheverry topped Slovakian Andrej Martin.
Open Sud de France
Great Britain's Andy Murray lost in straight sets and No. 8 seed Jan-Lennard Struff was defeated by his countryman Peter Gojowczyk in the second round at Montpellier, France.
Gojowczyk won the all-German battle 6-3, 6-4. Murray fell 7-6 (8), 6-1 to Belarus' Egor Gerasimov.
France's Benjamin Bonzi, the Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor, Austria's Dennis Novak and the Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely were also winners.
Singapore Tennis Open
Sixth-seeded Radu Albot of Moldova needed three sets to defeat Australian qualifier John-Patrick Smith in the second round at Singapore.
Albot won 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in 1 1/2 hours.
Turkey's Altug Celikbilek, Germany's Yannick Hanfmann and Japan's Yasutaka Uchiyama were also winners.
--Field Level Media
