Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori cruised past top-seeded Aslan Karatsev of Russia 7-6 (6), 6-4 to headline Thursday's Round of 16 winners at the Astana Open in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.
Other upset victims included No. 3 Dusan Lajovic and No. 4 Filip Krajinovic, both of Serbia, who lost to Soonwoo Kwon and James Duckworth, respectively. Kwon, of South Korea, prevailed 7-5, 6-4, while Australia's Duckworth won 7-6 (2), 6-3.
Home-court hero and No. 2 seed Alexander Bublik suffered no such fate, winning 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 vs. Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia.
Moselle Open
Marcos Giron upended Australia's Alex de Minaur 7-5, 7-6 (5) to advance to the quarterfinals of the Moselle Open in Metz, France. Minaur was seeded fourth, but he was undone on first serves, 37-27.
Giron will face Peter Gojowczyk in the quarters. The German dumped seventh-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-3, 7-6 (2).
Other winners included top-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland (6-2, 6-3 vs. Lucas Pouille), No. 3 Gael Monfils (7-6 (2), 6-4 vs. Philipp Kohlschreiber) and Nikoloz Basilashvili (0-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4) vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina).
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.