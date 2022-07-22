Unseeded Austrian Dominic Thiem continued his comeback and reached the Swiss Open semifinals with a 6-4, 6-3 victory against Peruvian qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas on Friday in Gstaad, Switzerland.
The former World No. 3 and 2020 U.S. Open champ missed the second half of 2021 and the first half of this season with a wrist injury. Thiem next faces No. 2 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy, who rallied for a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1 in his quarterfinal clash with No. 5 Pedro Martinez of Spain.
The other semifinal pits top-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway against No. 4 Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain. Ruud survived a tight 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4) challenge from Spain's Jaume Munar, while Ramos-Vinolas outlasted Chile's Nicolas Jarry 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (8).
Hamburg European Open
No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain cruised into the semifinals in Hamburg, Germany, with a nearly flawless 6-0, 6-2 win against No. 7 Karen Khachanov of Russia.
The 19-year-old Alcaraz fired 21 winners against just seven errors and saved the only break point he faced during the 69-minute quarterfinal match. Up next is unseeded Slovakian Alex Molcan, who was leading 7-6 (7), 2-0 when Croatia's Borna Coric was forced to retire.
Argentina's Francisco Cerundulo reached the final four with a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4) win against Russia's Aslan Karatsev. He will meet Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, a 6-4, 6-3 winner against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.