Teenager Juan Manuel Cerundolo had not played a tour-level match prior to this week, but now has reached the quarterfinals of the Cordoba Open in his native Argentina.
The 19-year-old, who started the week ranked No. 335 in the world, rallied Thursday for a 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-2 victory against No. 3 seed Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia.
Cerundolo will face Brazil's Thiago Monteiro in the quarterfinals. The seventh-seeded Monteiro advanced with a 6-3, 6-4 win against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena.
The tournament's top seed, Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, also remains in play after winning 6-2, 6-2 over Italy's Marco Cecchinato.
Open Sud de France
Top-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain cruised past French qualifier Gregoire Barrere 6-0, 6-3 in just 66 minutes to reach the quarterfinals in Montpellier, France.
Agut will square off against sixth-seeded Ugo Humbert.
Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina upset fourth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 7-5, 6-2, and Austria's Dennis Novak bumped off third-seeded Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 7-6 (5), 7-5 to book their spots in the final eight.
Singapore Tennis Open
Top-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France swept Italy's Roberto Marcora 6-3, 7-5 to advance to the quarterfinals in Singapore.
Mannarino will face No. 6 seed Radu Albot of Moldova, who rallied to get by Germany's Yannick Hanfmann 6-7 (2), 7-6 (7), 6-3.
Matthew Ebden upended No. 2 seed and fellow Australian John Millman 6-4, 6-1, and No. 8 Soonwoo Kwon of South Korea swept Japan's Yasutaka Uchiyama 6-3, 6-4 to also advance to the quarterfinals.
