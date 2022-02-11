Second-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina produced hot streaks in both tiebreakers and emerged with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) win over Spain's Jaume Munar on Thursday in the second round of the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires.
The first-set tiebreaker was level 2-2 before Schwartzman won the next five points. In the second-set tiebreaker, Schwartzman won the first six points. Munar then saved four match points before Schwartzman sealed the victory.
Two more Argentinians joined Schwartzman in reaching the quarterfinals. Sixth-seeded Federico Delbonis defeated Spain's Pablo Andujar 6-4, 6-4, and Francisco Cerundolo topped Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
Fourth-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy also advanced with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory over Spain's Pedro Martinez.
Dallas Open
Both seeded U.S. players in action were pushed before advancing to the quarterfinals in Dallas.
Second-seeded Reilly Opelka got past Germany's Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8) as Stebe squandered two set points in the second-set tiebreaker. Fourth-seeded Jenson Brooksby downed Italy's Andreas Seppi 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Fifth-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France recorded a 6-3, 6-1 win over Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, and Canada's Vasek Pospisil came from behind to beat Austria's Jurij Rodionov 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6), 6-2. Rodionov failed to take advantage of a match point at 5-6 in the second set.
ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament
Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece cruised into the quarterfinals in Rotterdam, Netherlands, with a 6-4, 6-1 rout of Belarus' Ilya Ivashka.
Tsitsipas finished with a 9-2 edge in aces, and he saved the only break point he faced. Ivashka won five of the eight break points on his serve.
Second-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia topped South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon 6-3, 6-3, and third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime handled Great Britain's Andy Murray 6-3, 6-4. The Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka rallied past the Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.
