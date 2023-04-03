Italian Marco Cecchinato outlasted seventh seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in a lengthy second-set tiebreaker to win 6-3, 7-6 (8) in the first round of the Millennium Estoril Open on Monday in Estoril, Portugal.
Schwartzman saved two match points at 5-6 and 6-7 and moved ahead to 8-7 to serve for the set. Cecchinato responded by winning three points in a row to claim the upset.
Cecchinato saved nine of 12 break points while converting four of his six break-point chances. He also had a 5-2 edge in aces.
In other action, No. 5 seed Sebastian Baez of Argentina got by Radu Albot of Moldova 7-5, 7-6 (3). Fabio Fognini beat qualifier Alessandro Giannessi 6-2, 6-1 in a battle of Italians, and Argentina's Pedro Cachin beat Taiwan's Chun-Hsin Tseng 6-4, 6-4.
Grand Prix Hassan II
Hugo Gaston of France rallied from a set down to defeat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the first round in Marrakech, Morocco.
Gaston fought through Struff's 12 aces and surged back from down 5-4, 30-0 in the third set by winning the final three games, including nine straight points to end the match.
Francesco Passaro of Italy was also a three-set victor, beating Aslan Karatsev of Russia 7-5, 3-6, 6-3. Australia's Alexei Popyrin beat Moroccan wild card Younes Lalami Laaroussi 6-3, 6-2, and Spain's Jaume Munar defeated Moroccan wild card Elliot Benchetrit 6-4, 6-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.