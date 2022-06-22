Benjamin Bonzi of France made quick work of No. 3 seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 6-1 in 68 minutes on Wednesday at the Mallorca Championships in Mallorca, Spain.
Shapovalov had six double faults while Bonzi won 88 percent of his first-service points to advance to the quarterfinals.
Top seed Daniil Medvedev rallied from a set down to defeat fellow Russian Aslan Karatsev 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece beat Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in straight sets to advance.
Fourth-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain also lost in straight sets to qualifier Antoine Bellier of Switzerland, ranked 303rd in the world. Germany's Daniel Altmaier downed No. 8 Sebastian Baez of Argentina in three sets.
No. 5 Roberto Baustista Agut advanced in a walkover after Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the tournament with an abdominal injury.
Rothesay International
Brits Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper thrilled the home crowd with straight-set wins to advance to the quarterfinals at Eastbourne, England.
The top-seeded Norrie ousted Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 6-2, and Draper knocked off No. 4 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 7-5, 7-6 (3).
Tommy Paul stunned No. 2 seed Jannik Sinner of Italy 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Third seed Taylor Fritz topped qualifier Thiago Monteiro in straight sets to advance. Sixth-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia downed Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets.
