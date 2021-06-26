World No. 2 and top-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia topped unseeded American Sam Querrey 6-4, 6-2 to win the Mallorca Championships final in Spain on Saturday.
It's the first title on grass for Medvedev, who won his previous 10 titles on hard courts. Querrey was seeking his first ATP Tour title since 2017.
Medvedev dominated on first serve, winning the point on 90 percent of his attempts, and never faced a break point in the one hour, two-minute match.
Viking International Eastbourne
No. 2 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia held off No. 3 seed Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) to claim the grass-court title in England.
de Minaur opened by dropping the only set he lost all week, but rallied to pick up his second career win against Sonego in as many tries.
It's the fifth career title and first on grass for the 22-year-old de Minaur.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.