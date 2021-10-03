Sorry, an error occurred.
No. 2 seed Casper Ruud of Norway needed only 62 minutes to rout Cameron Norrie of Great Britain 6-0, 6-2, to win the San Diego Open title on Sunday.
It marked Ruud's sixth career title and his first on a surface other than clay.
Ruud, 22, never faced a break point and won 20 of his 27 first-service points. He succeeded in breaking Norrie five times in six tries.
Sofia Open
Top-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy won an incredible 25 of 27 first-service points and outlasted French No. 2 seed Gael Monfils to win 6-3, 6-4 Sunday and capture the title in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Sinner, 20, successfully defended his 2020 title at Sofia. He is the event's first two-time winner.
Monfils put up a strong fight with four aces and 80 percent of his first-service points won (24 of 30). But Sinner saved both break points he faced while breaking Monfils twice.
--Field Level Media
