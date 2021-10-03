No. 2 seed Casper Ruud of Norway needed only 62 minutes to rout Cameron Norrie of Great Britain 6-0, 6-2, to win the San Diego Open title on Sunday.

It marked Ruud's sixth career title and his first on a surface other than clay.

Ruud, 22, never faced a break point and won 20 of his 27 first-service points. He succeeded in breaking Norrie five times in six tries.

Sofia Open

Top-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy won an incredible 25 of 27 first-service points and outlasted French No. 2 seed Gael Monfils to win 6-3, 6-4 Sunday and capture the title in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Sinner, 20, successfully defended his 2020 title at Sofia. He is the event's first two-time winner.

Monfils put up a strong fight with four aces and 80 percent of his first-service points won (24 of 30). But Sinner saved both break points he faced while breaking Monfils twice.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.