Casper Ruud captured his second ATP Tour title with a 7-6 (6), 6-4 win over Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the final of the Gonet Geneva Open on Saturday in Switzerland.
The third-seeded Norwegian never faced a break point in claiming the match in an hour and 41 minutes.
Ruud, who won in Buenos Aires in 2020, denied his fellow 22-year-old of his second career title.
Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Ales Lyon
Great Britain's Cameron Norrie breezed to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Russian Karen Khachanov to advance to the final in France.
Norrie registered five aces to win the match in 65 minutes and set up a clash against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, who rallied to a 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 win over Italian Lorenzo Musetti.
Tsitsipas recorded six aces and overcame four double faults to dispatch Musetti in one hour, 42 minutes.
--Field Level Media
