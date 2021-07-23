Norway's Casper Ruud defeated No. 6 seed Benoit Paire of France 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Swiss Open in Gstaad, Switzerland.
The No. 3 seed will play qualifier Vit Kopriva of the Czech Republic, who breezed past Sweden's Mikael Ymer 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Kopriva has already defeated top seed Denis Shapovalov.
France's Hugo Gaston scored an upset of No. 4 Cristian Garin of Chile 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (11). Garin is ranked No. 19 in the world; Gaston is 155th.
Gaston will play seventh-seeded Laslo Djere of Serbia, who defeated Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4.
Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Top-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas cruised past Italy's Stefano Travaglia 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals in Umag, Croatia.
However, the second and third seeds both lost. Serbian No. 2 seed Dusan Lajovic fell to German qualifier Daniel Altmaier 6-2, 6-4, and fellow Serb Filip Krajinovic lost to No. 7 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-1.
Fourth-seeded Richard Gasquet of France defeated Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina 6-3, 7-6 (7) and will play Altmaier in the semis.
--Field Level Media
