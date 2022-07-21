No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain advanced to the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic on Thursday.
Trailing 5-4 in the opening set, Alcaraz fought off four set points to break Krajinovic's serve. He also reeled off five straight points after falling behind 4-2 in the tiebreak. Alcaraz improved to 22-2 on clay this season.
Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo upset No. 2 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-4, 6-2. No. 7 Karen Khachanov of Russia set up a meeting with Alcaraz by defeating Italy's Fabio Fognini 6-3, 7-5. Russia's Aslan Karatsev outlasted Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Swiss Open
Playing in his first match since June 19, No. 2 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy moved into the quarterfinals in Gstaad with a 6-4, 6-4 victory against Frenchman Richard Gasquet.
Berrettini, who missed Wimbledon due to COVID-19, will put his 10-match winning streak on the line against No. 5 Pedro Martinez of Spain, a 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 winner against Sweden's Elias Ymer.
Top seed Casper Ruud of Norway defeated Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-4. Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas knocked off No. 3 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 7-6 (3), 7-5. No. 4 Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain survived with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 win against Switzerland's Dominic Stephan Stricker. Austria's Dominic Thiem continued his comeback with a 7-6 (6), 6-3 defeat of Argentina's Federico Delbonis.
