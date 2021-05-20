Cameron Norrie of Great Britain shocked top seed Dominic Thiem of Austria on Thursday to breeze into the quarterfinals of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on a day when only one seeded player could avoid the upset bug.
Norrie defeated Thiem, the World No. 4, 6-3, 6-2 in just 66 minutes. It was his first career win over a Top 5 player, and he won on the strength of his serve. Norrie won 91 percent of points on his first serve.
No. 2 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece needed just 76 minutes to eliminate American Tommy Paul 6-1, 6-4. But he was the only seed to advance on the day.
On Wednesday in Lyon, No. 4 David Goffin of Belgium bowed out, and he was joined Thursday by No. 3 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, No. 5 Gael Monfils of France and No. 6 Jannik Sinner of Italy.
Frenchman Richard Gasquet, playing on his home turf, beat Schwartzman 6-3, 7-5. Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan came from behind to beat Monfils 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2). And lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech of France reached the quarters with a 6-7 (7), 6-2, 7-5 win over Sinner.
Gonet Geneva Open
No. 3 seed Casper Ruud of Norway moved into the semifinals in Geneva with a 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory over Dominik Koepfer of Germany.
In other action, Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay upset No. 4 seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 7-6 (3), 6-3 to reach the semis.
Second-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada started the day with a 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-1 win over Italian Marco Cecchinato after their match had been postponed due to rain on Wednesday.
Shapovalov then defeated Laslo Djere of Serbia 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals, saving eight of nine break points to offset his seven double faults.
Pablo Andujar of Spain knocked out Swiss wild card Dominic Stephan Stricker, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.