Great Britain's Andy Murray upset No. 2 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Sydney Tennis Classic.
The former World No. 1 struck eight aces and saved seven of nine break points. Murray, who, registered the only service break of the deciding set in the second game, will next face No. 8 seed David Goffin of Belgium, a 6-2, 6-3 winner against American Denis Kudla.
Murray's countryman, third-seeded Daniel Evans, also made the final eight with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Spain's Pedro Martinez.
Top seed Aslan Karatsev of Russia, No. 4 Reilly Opelka and No. 5 Lorenzo Sonego of Italy also advanced. Unseeded American Brandon Nakashima pulled off a 7-6 (7), 7-6 (6) upset of seventh-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini.
Adelaide International 2
No. 3 seed Karen Khachanov of Russia advanced to the quarterfinals in Adelaide, Australia, with a 7-5, 6-3 defeat of Gianluca Mager of Italy.
Khachanov hammered 13 aces and never faced a break point, losing only two points (32 of 34) on his first serve. He will face France's Arthur Rinderknech after his 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 win against South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon.
Australian wild-card entry Thanasi Kokkinakis knocked off No. 2 seed John Isner 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) in two hours and 45 minutes. No. 4 seed Marin Cilic of Croatia eliminated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-6 (6), 6-2. French qualifier Corentin Moutet upset No. 8 Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-2, 6-2.
Top seed Gael Monfils of France, coming off a win at least week's Adelaide International 1, was forced to retire due to a back injury in the third set against Thiago Monteiro of Brazil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.