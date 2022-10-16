No. 1 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia overwhelmed Sebastian Korda 6-2, 6-3 for his fourth title of the season and 12th of his career on Sunday at the Gijon Open final in Spain.
Rublev posted 29 winners (including six aces) and just four unforced errors in 77 minutes, breaking the unseeded American's serve three times and saving both break points he faced.
Rublev improved to 2-0 against Korda and earned his 47th win of the season, including finals at Marseille, Dubai and Belgrade.
UniCredit Firenze Open
No. 1 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada struck 11 aces and collected his second tour title with a 6-4, 6-4 defeat of unseeded American J.J. Wolf in Florence, Italy.
Auger-Aliassime won 85 percent (29 of 34) of the points on his first serve and finished with 25 winners and finished the one-hour, 41-minute final with 25 winners and seven unforced errors.
Wolf registered 16 winners (three aces) and 13 unforced errors and saved nine of 12 break points in his first career ATP Tour final.
--Field Level Media
