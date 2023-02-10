A strong run for Americans at the Dallas Open continued Thursday as three more advanced to the quarterfinals of the indoor hard-court tournament.
Top-seeded Taylor Fritz led the way, sweeping countryman Jack Sock 7-6 (5), 6-4 in a match that was competitive throughout. Service was broken only once in the match -- Fritz breaking Sock in the first game of the second set. With the win, Fritz is assured of being no lower than No. 7 in the next ATP World Rankings, which will be a career high.
He will face American Marcos Giron in the quarters. The No. 7 seed beat Germany's Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-3.
The day's other victorious American was fifth-seeded John Isner, a 6-3, 7-6 (1) winner over Daniel Altmaier of Germany. Isner will face Ecuador's Emilio Gomez, who beat Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Eighth-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France also was a winner.
Cordoba Open
Diego Schwartzman, the top-seeded player in the tournament and the highest-ranked Argentinian in the world, lost 7-6 (6), 6-1 to countryman Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round of the clay tournament in Cordoba, Argentina.
After the 28th-ranked Schwartzman held off three set points in the first-set tiebreaker before losing, the 21-year-old Cerundolo broke his him three times in the second set. Bolivia's Hugo Dellien beat Argentina's Guido Pella 6-3, 6-4 and will face Cerundolo in the quarterfinals.
The rest of the draw held serve, with second-seeded Francisco Cerundolo -- Juan Manuel's older brother -- beating Argentina's Federico Delbonis to set up another all-Argentinian matchup with Federico Coria in the quarters.
Third-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain and Joao Sousa of Portugal also won and will meet in the quarters.
Open Sud de France
France's Quentin Halys swept fifth-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-3, 6-3 to move into the quarters at the hard-court event in Montpellier, France.
On a day in which all six matches produced sweeps, American Maxime Cressy beat No. 7 seed Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland 6-4, 6-4. Cressy will play third-seeded Borna Coric of Croatia, who topped France's Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 7-5.
Top-seeded Holger Rune of Denmark beat Switzerland's Marc-Andrea Huesler 7-6 (5), 6-2, while No. 2 seed Jannik Sinner of Italy beat Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in a walkover.
France's Gregoire Barrere and Italian Lorenzo Sonego also advanced to the quarterfinals.
