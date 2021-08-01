Germany's Alexander Zverev dominated Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-1 to claim the gold medal in the men's singles event at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Zverev was coming off a three-set upset of top-seeded Serbian Novak Djokovic, but needed just 79 minutes to put away the Russian Olympic Committee's Khachanov.
The only set Zverev lost this week was against Djokovic.
Zverev, 24, finished with 22 winners and won 87 percent of his first service points in becoming the first German to win Olympic gold in men's singles.
"There is nothing better than this," said Zverev, per ITFtennis.com. "You are not only playing for yourself, you are playing for your country, and the Olympics are the biggest sporting event in the world."
Zverev has also won ATP titles this year in Acapulco and Madrid, bringing his career total to 15.
--Field Level Media
