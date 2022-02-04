Top-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany needed just 50 minutes to complete a 6-1, 6-0 victory over France's Adrian Mannarino on Friday and reach the semifinals of the Open Sud de France at Montpellier.
Zverev had an 8-0 edge in aces in the easy quarterfinal victory. He will next face Sweden's Mikael Ymer, who knocked off Frenchman Richard Gasquet 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-1 in another quarterfinal match.
Sixth-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan had 26 aces while outlasting second-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (4) in his quarterfinal. Bublik will meet fifth-seeded Filip Krajinovic after the Serbian defeated Bosnian qualifier Damir Dzumhur 7-5, 6-2.
Tata Open Maharashtra
Poland's Kamil Majchrzak had seven aces in a 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4 quarterfinal victory over second-seeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti in Pune, India.
Majchrzak will face sixth-seeded Finn Emil Ruusuvuori, who defeated fourth-seeded Czech Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-4. Vesely had a 12-5 edge in aces but committed five double faults while Ruusuvuori had none.
Portugal's Joao Sousa was a 6-2, 6-3 winner over fifth-seeded German Daniel Altmaier. Sousa will face Swedish qualifier Elias Ymer, who defeated eighth-seeded Italian Stefano Travaglia won 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Cordoba Open
Sixth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain saved eight of nine break points en route to a 7-6 (5), 7-5 quarterfinal victory over fourth-seeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego at Cordoba, Argentina.
Ramos-Vinolas will face Argentine wild card Juan Ignacio Londero in the semifinals. Londero defeated lucky loser Nikola Milojevic of Serbia 6-4, 7-5.
In the other half of the bracket, top-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina rallied past Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan 3-6, 6-0, 7-5. Schwartzman's semifinal opponent will be Chile's Alejandro Tabilo, who beat Argentina's Sebastian Baez 6-1, 7-6 (4).
