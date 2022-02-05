Top-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany needed just 52 minutes to defeat Sweden's Mikael Ymer 6-1, 6-3 Saturday, earning a berth in the final of the Open Sud de France at Montpellier.
Zverev will be opposed by Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, a 6-4, 6-2 winner over Serbia's Filip Krajinovic. The sixth-seeded Bublik fired 13 aces.
Zverev seeks his 20th tour-level title on Sunday.
Tata Open Maharashtra
Portugal's Joao Sousa rallied for a 5-7, 7-6 (4), 7-5 victory over Elias Ymer of Sweden to advance to the final in Pune, India.
Sousa saved three match points serving at 4-5 in the third set.
He now faces Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori, a 6-3, 7-6 (0) winner over Poland's Kamil Majchrzak in their semifinal. Ruusuvuori rallied from a break down in the second set, finishing with 10 aces for the match.
Cordoba Open
Chilean qualifier Alejandro Tabilo stunned top-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-3, 7-6 (6) to earn a trip to the final at Cordoba, Argentina.
Tabilo has now won 12 consecutive sets in Cordoba. Tabilo rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the second set. Tabilo has defeated five Argentines on their home court during the tournament.
He will play Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in Sunday's finale. Ramos-Vinolas defeated Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the nightcap.
