Third-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan advanced to the semifinals of the Infosys Hall of Fame Open by posting a 7-5, 6-4 victory over sixth-seeded Andy Murray on Friday at Newport, R.I.
Bublik held a 12-2 edge in aces and won 80.5 percent of his first-serve points while avenging a defeat to Murray in Stuttgart last month. Murray, the three-time Grand Slam champion from Great Britain, won 71.4 percent of his first-serve points.
Bublik will next face Jason Kubler, who advanced with a 7-5, 7-6 (3) win over fellow Australian James Duckworth, the No. 8 seed. Kubler has seven aces to Duckworth's five.
Nordea Open
No. 8 seed Sebastian Baez of Argentina outlasted Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4 to reach the semifinals in Bastad, Sweden.
Baez won 77.8 percent of his first-serve points while dispatching Thiem, who is still rounding into shape after a long absence due to a wrist injury. Baez will next face second-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev, who posted a 7-5, 6-4 win over Laslo Djere of Serbia.
Fifth-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 victory over third-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina. Carreno Busta's semifinal opponent will be Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo, who beat Russian Aslan Karatsev 7-5, 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.