Albert Ramos-Vinolas eked out in a win in the first round of his hometown event, beating Denmark's Holger Rune 6-7 (2), 6-1, 7-6 (2) at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell on Tuesday.
Ramos-Vinolas needed more than three hours to get past his opponent, who is ranked 323rd in the world.
Four of the five seeded players in action Tuesday earned second-round wins, with fifth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain, seventh-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada, eighth-seeded David Goffin of Belgium and 11th-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy prevailing in straight sets.
Great Britain's Cameron Norrie upset 12th-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to advance to the third round.
Serbia Open
Eighth-seeded Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia pulled out a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) win over Argentine qualifier Facundo Bagnis in first-round action at Belgrade, Serbia.
After a first set that featured no service breaks, the second set had six service breaks, including Kecmanovic dropping his serve while trying to seal the match at 5-4. Kecmanovic subsequently won the first four points of the tiebreaker to take command.
Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager knocked out ninth-seeded Serbian Laslo Djere 6-4, 6-3 in the day's only other match featuring a seeded player. Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene edged the United States' Sebastian Korda 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (5).
--Field Level Media
