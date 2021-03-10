ATLUTD_20200705_Training_JG2_2191.jpg

Atlanta United midfielder Mo Adams #29 works with the ball at training during the MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday July 5, 2020. The MLS is Back Tournament kicks off July 8 and is the resumption of Major League Soccer’s 25th season after a three-month postponement during the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)

 Mo Adams

Atlanta United midfielder Mo Adams will be sidelined four-to-six weeks following sports hernia surgery, the club announced Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Englishman tweeted a post-surgery photo of himself Tuesday giving the thumbs-up.

"Thankful to have had a successful surgery after dealing with a sports hernia for some time," Adams wrote. "Can't wait to attack my rehab and get back out there soon! Minor setback, major comeback."

Adams is heading into his fourth MLS season. Acquired in a July 2019 trade with the Chicago Fire, Adams has registered one goal and two assists in 42 games (25 starts) with the Fire and Atlanta.

