Nov 21, 2021; Bronx, NY, USA; New York City FC defender Malte Amundsen (12) and Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson (12) jumps for the ball during the second half in a round one MLS Playoff game at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Four members of the Supporters' Shield-winning New England Revolution were named to the 2021 MLS Best XI on Thursday.
Recognizing the league's top players at each position, the Best XI is determined by a vote of MLS players, technical staff and media members.
Representing the Revs are forward Gustavo Bou, midfielders Carles Gil and Tajon Buchanan, and goalkeeper Matt Turner.
New England, which set the MLS single-season record with 73 points, tied for the second-most selections in league history with the D.C. United (1997, 2006), Chicago Fire (1998, 2003) and Los Angeles Galaxy (2010, 2011). Only the 2001 Miami Fusion had more Best XI selections in one year with five.
The other 2021 MLS Best XI selections are forwards Valentin Castellanos of New York City FC and Raul Ruidiaz of the Seattle Sounders; midfielders Joao Paulo Mior of Seattle and Hany Mukhtar of Nashville SC; and defenders Miles Robinson of Atlanta United, Yeimar of the Sounders and Walker Zimmerman of Nashville.
