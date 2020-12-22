Inter Miami CF defender Mikey Ambrose (33) shoots against FC Cincinnati midfielder Joseph-Claude Gyau (36) during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Inter Miami CF Stadium on Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami CF defender Mikey Ambrose (33) shoots against FC Cincinnati midfielder Joseph-Claude Gyau (36) during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Inter Miami CF Stadium on Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS)

Defender Mikey Ambrose is returning to Atlanta United after one season with Inter Miami CF.

Atlanta signed the 27-year-old free agent on Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed.

"Mikey is an MLS veteran who has proven to be a reliable and versatile defender, and we're pleased to welcome him back to our club," technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. "We know we'll be able to count on his experience and leadership to give us additional competition in our back line."

Ambrose scored his first career MLS goal and appeared in six games (three starts) with Miami in 2020.

The El Paso, Texas, native has played in 31 games (20 starts) for Miami, Atlanta (2017-19) and Orlando City SC (2016).

