The Atlanta United announced the signing Monday of defensive midfielder Franco Ibarra.
The 19-year-old Argentina native will occupy an international roster slot.
"Franco has only begun to scratch the surface of his ability and we're pleased to add a young player of his quality to our group," vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a news release. "Although only 19 years old, he already broke through Argentinos Juniors First Team in November and experienced some big matches during their league season. He's an aggressive, athletic midfielder and we're excited to watch his development and progression continue at Atlanta United."
After progressing through the Argentinos Juniors' youth system since 2010, Ibarra made his debut in Argentina's Primera Division in December 2019. He made 10 starts during the 2020-21 season.
--Field Level Media
