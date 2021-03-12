MLS: U.S. Open Cup-Atlanta United FC at Orlando City SC
Aug 6, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando City SC defender Alex De John (3) and Atlanta United forward Andrew Carleton (30) fight for the ball during the second half at Exploria Stadium.

 Douglas DeFelice

Atlanta United signed defender Alex De John to a one-year contract for the 2021 season, the team announced Friday.

With the move, Atlanta adds defensive depth in its quest to rebound from missing the MLS playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

"Alex has been training with us since the start of our preseason and has integrated well with the group, both in the locker room and on the field," Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement. "He'll add competition to our backline and has quickly proven to be a good teammate and a model professional who brings years of experience, both overseas and in MLS."

De John, who turns 30 in May, played the past two seasons with Orlando City after logging 125 career games in Europe, playing in Finland, Norway and Sweden.

In two seasons with Orlando, De John played in 12 matches (six starts).

--Field Level Media

