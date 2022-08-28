Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) heads in a goal off of a corner kick against D.C. United during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) heads in a goal off of a corner kick against D.C. United during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) has his shot blocked by D.C. United defender Donovan Pines (23) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) falls after taking a shot against D.C. United during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney gives directions to his players against Atlanta United during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo (34) makes a diving save on a shot against D.C. United during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Edwin Mosquera (21) tries to score between D.C. United defender Tony Alfaro (93) and goalkeeper David Ochoa (32) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Franco Ibarra (14) reacts after being called for a foul against D.C. United during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; D.C. United forward Ola Kamara (9) carries the ball past Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Alan Franco (6) clears the ball past D.C. United players during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; D.C. United forward Martin Rodriguez (77) and Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) fight for control of the ball during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; D.C. United forward Ola Kamara (9) falls fighting for the ball with Atlanta United defender Alan Franco (6) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon (11) heads the ball against D.C. United during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; D.C. United midfielder Chris Durkin (8) takes a shot against Atlanta United during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; D.C. United midfielder Chris Durkin (8) defends against Atlanta United midfielder Amar Sejdic (13) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araujo (19) shoots past D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum (15) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; D.C. United defender Sami Guediri (97) plays the ball away from Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) and defender Alan Franco (6) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; D.C. United defender Sami Guediri (97) and Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon (11) go after the ball during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; D.C. United defender Tony Alfaro (93) and Atlanta United forward Ronaldo Cisneros (29) go after the ball during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United and D.C. United players battle for the ball during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) falls after taking a shot against D.C. United during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney gives directions to his players against Atlanta United during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo (34) makes a diving save on a shot against D.C. United during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Edwin Mosquera (21) tries to score between D.C. United defender Tony Alfaro (93) and goalkeeper David Ochoa (32) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Franco Ibarra (14) reacts after being called for a foul against D.C. United during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; D.C. United forward Ola Kamara (9) carries the ball past Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Alan Franco (6) clears the ball past D.C. United players during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; D.C. United forward Martin Rodriguez (77) and Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) fight for control of the ball during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; D.C. United forward Ola Kamara (9) falls fighting for the ball with Atlanta United defender Alan Franco (6) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon (11) heads the ball against D.C. United during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; D.C. United midfielder Chris Durkin (8) takes a shot against Atlanta United during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; D.C. United midfielder Chris Durkin (8) defends against Atlanta United midfielder Amar Sejdic (13) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araujo (19) shoots past D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum (15) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; D.C. United defender Sami Guediri (97) plays the ball away from Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) and defender Alan Franco (6) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; D.C. United defender Sami Guediri (97) and Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon (11) go after the ball during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; D.C. United defender Tony Alfaro (93) and Atlanta United forward Ronaldo Cisneros (29) go after the ball during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Alan Franco, Josef Martinez and Juan Jose Purata all scored goals on headers Sunday as Atlanta United FC earned a 3-2 victory over visiting D.C. United.
Purata's decisive goal came in the 70th minute as Atlanta scored three goals on headers for the first time in the same game in club history.
Atlanta United (8-10-9, 33 points) snapped a three-game winless streak and bolstered their postseason hopes by moving three points from the playoff line in the Eastern Conference.
D.C. United (6-17-4, 22 points) failed to hold onto a 2-1 lead in the 55th minute and saw their winless streak extend to six games. D.C. United has just one win since July 8.
D.C. United's goal in the 47th minute from Ravel Morrison ended a nearly 500-minute scoreless streak for the club. It was the team's first goal in six August games.
After Atlanta United tied the game on Franco's goal in the 49th minute, D.C. United pulled ahead in the 55th minute on a score from Ola Kamara. The scoring sequence began when Andy Najar passed the ball from the right wing to Chris Durkin, who whipped the ball into the box. Kamara's header from there was his eighth goal of the season.
Atlanta United responded in the 62nd minute when Brooks Lennon crossed to ball in to Josef Martinez, who finished with his head. It was the seventh goal of the season for the former Golden Boot winner.
Lennon tallied his second assist of the day on the game-winning goal for Atlanta when he crossed in a ball from the left wing that found the head of Purata. It was the third goal of the season for the defender. Lennon has five assists.
D.C. United forward Taxi Fountas exited the game in the 29th minute and is in concussion protocol, according to the club.
