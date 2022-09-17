Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Alan Franco (6) and Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) go for the ball at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Edwin Mosquera (21) attacks with the ball against the Philadelphia Union during action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Union defender Nathan Harriel (26) tries to get the ball past Atlanta United forward Edwin Mosquera (21) during action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin reacting on the bench during the match against Atlanta United during action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin reacting on the bench during the match against Atlanta United during action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) and Philadelphia Union forward Chris Donavan try to head the ball during action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin reacting on the bench during the match against Atlanta United during action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) lands hard after taking a bicycle kick over Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott (3) trying to score during action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) takes a bicycle kick over Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott (3) trying to score during action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) takes a bicycle kick over Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott (3) trying to score during action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) takes a bicycle kick over Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott (3) trying to score during action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada (8) and Philadelphia Union midfielder Jose Andres Martinez (8) fight for the ball during action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada (8) and Philadelphia Union midfielder Jose Andres Martinez (8) fight for the ball during action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada (8) and Philadelphia Union midfielder Jose Andres Martinez (8) fight for the ball during action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda reacts on the bench during the match against the Philadelphia Union during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon (11) shoots against Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott (3) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon (11) shoots against Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott (3) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon (11) shoots against Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott (3) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake (18) and defender Jakob Glesnes (5) combine to stop Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon (11) forward Dom Dwyer (4) from scoring during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Leon Flach (31) and Atlanta United midfielder Amar Sejdic (13) fight for the ball during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Deniel Gazdag (6) controls the ball against Atlanta United during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Jack McGlynn (16) shakes hands with Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) after the match ended in a tie at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre (7) plays the ball in front of Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Jack McGlynn (16) pushes Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araújo (19) as they chase the ball during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araújo (19) tries to prevent Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre (7) from advancing the ball during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) heads the ball past Philadelphia Union defender Olivier Mbaizo (15) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Union and Atlanta United players disagree after a yellow card was issued midfielder Luiz Araújo (19) fights for the ball during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araújo (19) fights for the ball with Philadelphia Union midfielder Jose Andres Martínez (8) and midfielder Deniel Gazdag (6) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araújo (19) fights for the ball with Philadelphia Union midfielder Leon Flach (31) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Alan Franco (6) and Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) go for the ball at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Andre Blake recorded his MLS high-tying 14th clean sheet to help the visiting Philadelphia Union secure a scoreless draw against Atlanta United on Saturday.
Blake made five saves -- including a point-blank stop on a diving header from Josef Martinez in the second minute of second-half stoppage time -- to pull even with New York City FC's Sean Johnson for the MLS lead in clean sheets.
In addition to his timely saves, Blake also received help from the post following a shot by Amar Sejdic in the 76th minute.
The Union (18-4-10, 64 points), who are 5-0-1 in their last six matches, can clinch the Eastern Conference's top seed should CF Montreal lose or draw with New England Revolution later on Saturday.
Raul Gudino did not have to make a save for his second clean sheet in four matches for Atlanta United (10-12-10, 40 points), who failed to capitalize on any of their nine corner kicks. They are 2-0-1 in their last three matches.
Atlanta United nearly opened the scoring in the 50th minute following a long cross from Luiz Araujo. Brooks Lennon sent a shot on net that was denied by a diving Blake, and Dom Dwyer's shot from in close was snuffed out by Philadelphia's defender Jakob Glesnes along the goal line before the goalkeeper corralled the loose ball.
Atlanta United also came close to scoring in the 19th minute. Lennon's cross found Juan Jose Purata at the far post. However, the latter's header sailed just over the crossbar.
Thiago Almada came close with a proper response in the following minute, but his shot from outside the box sailed wide of the net.
Aggressive play was evident from the start of the match, with Philadelphia's Julian Carranza receiving a yellow card following a bad foul on a contested ball in the 11th minute.
