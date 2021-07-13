The Atlanta United said midfielder Mo Adams will be sidelined for two to three months with a quadriceps injury.
The injury occurred during Atlanta's 2-2 draw at Nashville SC last Thursday, when Adams was subbed off after 23 minutes.
"Can't put into words how gutted I am after working so hard to get back on the field," Adams tweeted on Monday night. "One thing for certain is that I'll come out of this stronger and better. With hardship comes ease."
Adams, 24, started two of his three games with Atlanta this season. He has one goal and two assists in 45 games (27 starts) with the Chicago Fire (2018-19) and the United (2019-21).
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.