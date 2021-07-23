Atlanta United and Fernando Meza mutually agreed on Friday to terminate the 31-year-old defender's contract.
Meza has been on loan this season with Argentina club Defensa y Justicia.
Meza made 13 appearances (all starts) for Atlanta United in 2020 and didn't record any points.
"We want to thank Fernando for his time and service to the club and wish him luck in his future," Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement.
Prior to joining Atlanta United, Meza played 12 professional seasons in leagues in Argentina, Chile and Mexico. Meza signed with one of his former clubs, Necaxa, in Mexico on Friday.
--Field Level Media
