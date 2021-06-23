Atlanta United head coach Gabriel Heinze will not be on the sideline for his team's road game against New York City FC on Wednesday night because of an accumulation of yellow cards.

Heinze picked up a third yellow card in Atlanta United's 2-2 tie with the Philadelphia Union on Sunday. He also was issued yellow cards on May 23 against the Seattle Sounders and May 1 against the New England Revolution.

Assistant coach Mariano Toedtli is expected to take over head coaching duties. Heinze will travel with the team but is not allowed on the sideline, the stadium tunnel or in the locker room until the game concludes.

Atlanta United is 2-1-5 (11 points) this season, recording draws in four of their last five games, with a 1-0 victory over CF Montreal also in that stretch of games on May 15.

--Field Level Media

