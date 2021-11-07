Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson (12) high fives Atlanta United defender Alan Franco (6) after scoring a goal in the second half of the MLS soccer match on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Atlanta United defeated FC Cincinnati 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati forward Brenner (9) kneels after FC Cincinnati's final match against Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Atlanta United defeated FC Cincinnati 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati midfielder Alvaro Barreal (31) kicks a corner kick in the second half of the MLS soccer match on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Atlanta United defeated FC Cincinnati 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Atlanta United defender George Campbell (32) heads the ball out of the box as FC Cincinnati forward Calvin Harris (20) attempts to make contact in the second half of the MLS soccer match on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Atlanta United defeated FC Cincinnati 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (11) ties his shoes as Atlanta United team celebrates around Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) after he scored the go ahead goal in the second half of the MLB soccer match on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Atlanta United defeated FC Cincinnati 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati midfielder Allan Cruz (8) shoots in the second half of the MLS soccer match on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Atlanta United defeated FC Cincinnati 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati midfielder Joseph-Claude Gyau (13) passes as Atlanta United midfielder Jake Mulraney (23) defends in the second half of the MLS soccer match on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Atlanta United defeated FC Cincinnati 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati forward Brenner (9) dribbles down the pitch in the second half of the MLS soccer match on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Atlanta United defeated FC Cincinnati 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer (25) goes up to greet fans before the MLS soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati players celebrate with FC Cincinnati defender Zico Bailey (16) after he scored his first MLS goal in the first half of the MLS soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati defender Ronald Matarrita (18) handles the ball in the first half of the MLS soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (11) kicks a pass through ball in the first half of the MLS soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez (19) passes as Atlanta United defender George Bello (21) attempts to deflect it in the first half of the MLS soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati midfielder Caleb Stanko (33) pressures Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araujo (19) in the first half of the MLS soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati defender Ronald Matarrita (18) guards Atlanta United goalkeeper Ben Lundgaard (18) in the first half of the MLS soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer (25) deflects a shot in the first half of the MLS soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Fans look on from the Bailey before the MLS soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati defender Zico Bailey (16) scores his first MLS Goal as Atlanta United midfielder Matheus Rossetto (9) looks on in the first half of the MLS soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati defender Ronald Matarrita (18) passes as Atlanta United midfielder Matheus Rossetto (9) guards him in the first half of the MLS soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati defender Zico Bailey (16) celebrates after scoring his first goal in the first half of the MLS soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati forward Brenner (9) and Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez (2) compete for the ball in the first half of the MLS soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Fans march to TQL Stadium before the MLB soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Fans march to TQL Stadium before the MLB soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Fans march to TQL Stadium before the MLB soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson (12) high fives Atlanta United defender Alan Franco (6) after scoring a goal in the second half of the MLS soccer match on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Atlanta United defeated FC Cincinnati 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Albert Cesare
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati forward Brenner (9) kneels after FC Cincinnati's final match against Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Atlanta United defeated FC Cincinnati 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Albert Cesare
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati midfielder Alvaro Barreal (31) kicks a corner kick in the second half of the MLS soccer match on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Atlanta United defeated FC Cincinnati 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Albert Cesare
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Atlanta United defender George Campbell (32) heads the ball out of the box as FC Cincinnati forward Calvin Harris (20) attempts to make contact in the second half of the MLS soccer match on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Atlanta United defeated FC Cincinnati 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Albert Cesare
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (11) ties his shoes as Atlanta United team celebrates around Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) after he scored the go ahead goal in the second half of the MLB soccer match on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Atlanta United defeated FC Cincinnati 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Albert Cesare
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati midfielder Allan Cruz (8) shoots in the second half of the MLS soccer match on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Atlanta United defeated FC Cincinnati 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Albert Cesare
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati midfielder Joseph-Claude Gyau (13) passes as Atlanta United midfielder Jake Mulraney (23) defends in the second half of the MLS soccer match on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Atlanta United defeated FC Cincinnati 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Albert Cesare
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati forward Brenner (9) dribbles down the pitch in the second half of the MLS soccer match on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Atlanta United defeated FC Cincinnati 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Albert Cesare
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer (25) goes up to greet fans before the MLS soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Albert Cesare
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati players celebrate with FC Cincinnati defender Zico Bailey (16) after he scored his first MLS goal in the first half of the MLS soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Albert Cesare
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati defender Ronald Matarrita (18) handles the ball in the first half of the MLS soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Albert Cesare
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (11) kicks a pass through ball in the first half of the MLS soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Albert Cesare
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez (19) passes as Atlanta United defender George Bello (21) attempts to deflect it in the first half of the MLS soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Albert Cesare
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati midfielder Caleb Stanko (33) pressures Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araujo (19) in the first half of the MLS soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Albert Cesare
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati defender Ronald Matarrita (18) guards Atlanta United goalkeeper Ben Lundgaard (18) in the first half of the MLS soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Albert Cesare
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer (25) deflects a shot in the first half of the MLS soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Albert Cesare
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Fans look on from the Bailey before the MLS soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Albert Cesare
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati defender Zico Bailey (16) scores his first MLS Goal as Atlanta United midfielder Matheus Rossetto (9) looks on in the first half of the MLS soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Albert Cesare
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati defender Ronald Matarrita (18) passes as Atlanta United midfielder Matheus Rossetto (9) guards him in the first half of the MLS soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Albert Cesare
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati defender Zico Bailey (16) celebrates after scoring his first goal in the first half of the MLS soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Albert Cesare
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FC Cincinnati forward Brenner (9) and Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez (2) compete for the ball in the first half of the MLS soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at TQL Stadium in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Albert Cesare
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Fans march to TQL Stadium before the MLB soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Albert Cesare
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Fans march to TQL Stadium before the MLB soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Albert Cesare
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Fans march to TQL Stadium before the MLB soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in West End. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Josef Martinez scored a highlight-reel goal in the 79th minute as Atlanta United FC rallied to defeat host FC Cincinnati 2-1 Sunday afternoon on the final day of Major League Soccer's regular season.
Miles Robinson tied the score on a header off an Ezequiel Barco corner kick in the 70th minute for Atlanta (13-9-12, 51 points), which officially clinched a playoff berth. The Five Stripes finished with the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Zico Bailey scored his first career goal for last-place Cincinnati (4-22-8, 20 points), which concluded its season with 12 consecutive losses.
Martinez's winner came after Jurgen Damm's cross was headed high into the air by Cincinnati defender Tyler Blackett. Martinez settled under the ball at the top right of the 6-yard box and put a sidewinding volley past goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer and into the far side netting. It was Martinez's team-leading 12th goal of the season in just 24 appearances.
After trailing 1-0 at halftime, Atlanta made an all-out push in the second half. Vermeer was forced to make a kick save on a 10-yard shot by Martinez in the 53rd minute and Robinson put a header off the right post on a free kick by Barco in the 66th.
Cincinnati opened the scoring in the 21st minute. Haris Medunjanin tried to work back and forth at the top of the 18-yard box but was stifled by three defenders. He passed the ball wide to Bailey on the right wing, who worked a give-and-go with Luciano Acosta near the top right of the penalty area. Acosta sent a back-heel pass to Bailey, who was cutting toward the center of the field, and he curled a low, left-footed shot that got past diving Atlanta goalie Brad Guzan and just inside the left post.
Bailey, a 21-year-old homegrown defender, was making his 16th career MLS appearance.
Acosta had a good chance to score in the third minute, but Guzan was able to tip the shot over the crossbar. Guzan also made a diving save of a Medunjanin attempt in the 36th minute.
The only save Vermeer had to make in the opening half came on a shot from outside the 18-yard box by Barco in the 25th minute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.