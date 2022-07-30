Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta United FC goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo (34) catches a shot on goal from the Chicago Fire FC in the first half Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri (10) kicks the ball past Atlanta United FC midfielder Franco Ibarra (14) in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta United FC midfielder Thiago Almada (8) splits the defense of Chicago Fire FC midfielder Federico Navarro (31), left, and midfielder Gaston Gimenez (30) with a pass in the second half at Soldier Field on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC forward Kacper Przybylko (11) heads the ball in front of Atlanta United FC midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri (10) is taken down by Atlanta United FC forward Josef Martinez (7) in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta United FC midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) controls the ball in the second half as Chicago Fire FC forward Kacper Przybylko (11) defends at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Gaga Slonina (1) attempts to gain control of the ball before Atlanta United FC forward Josef Martinez (7) can close in during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC defender Miguel Ángel Navarro (6) jumps in front of Atlanta United FC midfielder Aiden McFadden (37) to take control of the ball in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC forward Kacper Przybylko (11) takes control of the ball in the second half against the Atlanta United FC at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta United FC midfielder Thiago Almada (8) attempts to defend against Chicago Fire FC midfielder Federico Navarro (31) in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta United FC forward Josef Martinez (7) collides with Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Gaga Slonina (1) in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC defender Mauricio Pineda (22) takes control of the ball in the second half against the Atlanta United FC at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC midfielder Federico Navarro (31) jumps in front of Atlanta United FC forward Dom Dwyer (4) to take control of the ball in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta United FC forward Luiz Araujo (19) moves the ball upfield in the second half against the Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta United FC forward Luiz Araujo (19) and Chicago Fire FC defender Mauricio Pineda (22) battle for control of the ball in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The starting eleven for the Chicago Fire FC pose for a photo before their match against the Atlanta United FC at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta United FC defender Alan Franco (6) and Chicago Fire FC forward Jhon Duran (26) battle for control of the ball in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta United FC forward Luiz Araujo (19) passes off the ball as Chicago Fire FC defender Mauricio Pineda (22) defends in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC defender Carolos Teran (23) and Atlanta United FC midfielder Thiago Almada (8) battle for position while chasing down a loose ball in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC defender Carolos Teran (23) takes control of the ball in front of Atlanta United FC midfielder Thiago Almada (8) in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC defender Miguel Ángel Navarro (6) and Atlanta United FC forward Luiz Araujo (19) battle for control of a loose ball in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta United FC defender Alan Franco (6) and Chicago Fire FC forward Jhon Duran (26) battle for control of the ball in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC defender Rafael Czichos (5) and Atlanta United FC midfielder Thiago Almada (8) battle for position while chasing down a loose ball in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta United FC defender Alan Franco (6) and Chicago Fire FC forward Jhon Duran (26) battle for control of the ball in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta United FC midfielder Matheus Rossetto (9) maintains control of the ball as Chicago Fire FC forward Jairo Torres (7), left, and defender Rafael Czichos (5) defend in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC forward Jhon Duran (26) controls the ball as Atlanta United FC defender Alan Franco (6) defends in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta United FC midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) fouls Chicago Fire FC midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri (10) while battling for a loose ball in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta United FC defender George Campbell (32) moves in to kick the ball away from Chicago Fire FC forward Jairo Torres (7) in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta United FC midfielder Thiago Almada (8) controls the ball in the first half as Chicago Fire FC defender Mauricio Pineda (22) defends at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC forward Jhon Duran (26) controls the ball as Atlanta United FC defender Alan Franco (6) defends in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC head coach Ezra Hendrickson shouts instructions to his team in the first half against the Atlanta United FC at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC head coach Ezra Hendrickson and Atlanta United FC head coach Gonzalo Pineda meet before their match at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC midfielder Federico Navarro (31) winds up to launch a pass downfield in the first half against the Atlanta United FC at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC defender Miguel Ángel Navarro (6) controls the ball as Atlanta United FC defender Alan Franco (6) defends in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC forward Chris Mueller (8) heads the ball in front of Atlanta United FC midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri (10) steps on the ball to change direction on Atlanta United FC midfielder Matheus Rossetto (9) in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri (10) and Atlanta United FC midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) battle for control of a loose ball in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC defender Rafael Czichos (5) takes the field for warm ups before a match against the Atlanta United FC at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC midfielder Fabian Herbers (21) takes the field for warm ups before a match against the Atlanta United FC at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta United FC goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo (34) catches a shot on goal from the Chicago Fire FC in the first half Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
The Chicago Fire extended their unbeaten run to four matches Saturday but might be disappointed after settling for a 0-0 draw against visiting Atlanta United.
Chicago goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina made two saves to preserve the Fire’s eighth home shutout of the season. Four of those have now finished as 0-0 ties.
Striker Kacper Przybylko returned off the bench for Chicago (7-10-6, 27 points) after missing the last two matches to injury.
With the draw, the Fire missed a chance to move into seventh place and above the Eastern Conference playoff line for the first time since a 0-0 draw with the LA Galaxy on April 16.
Rocco Rios Novo made three stops for Atlanta, which kept a road defensive shutout for the first time since a 1-0 win at D.C. United on April 2.
United’s all-time leading scorer Josef Martinez started after three straight games used as a sub, but he failed to add to his five goals.
Atlanta (6-9-7, 25 points) remains 12th in the crowded East, three points off the playoff pace as it attempts to avoid missing the postseason for just the second time in the club’s six-season history.
A draw was probably a fair result, with possession almost even and shots 15-13 in slight favor of the Fire.
Chicago was on the front foot for most of the opening half, but Atlanta had arguably the best chance before intermission in first-half stoppage time.
Thiago Almada played a wonderful give-and-go with Ronaldo Cisneros through the left side of the penalty area, but then curled a wide-open effort from the left side of the penalty area fractions wide of the right post.
Martinez then missed an excellent chance for Atlanta only moments after the break, when he missed high from very close off Aiden McFadden’s cross.
Xherdan Shaqiri appeared to give the home side the lead with what would’ve been his team-leading fifth goal in the 58th minute. But the effort was disallowed after video review found Shaqiri offside at the time of Miguel Navarro’s throughball.
