Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) reacts after scoring a goal against Inter Miami during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Inter Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman (32) kicks the ball away from his goal against Atlanta United during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araujo (19) reacts with teammates after scoring on a free kick against Inter Miami during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araujo (19) reacts with teammates after scoring on a free kick against Inter Miami during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araujo (19) scores on a free kick against Inter Miami during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Inter Miami midfielder Lewis Morgan (7) heads the ball over Atlanta United defender George Bello (21) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araujo (19) scores on a free kick against Inter Miami during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araujo (19) reacts with teammates after scoring on a free kick against Inter Miami during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Inter Miami defender Kelvin Leerdam (31) plays the ball against Atlanta United defender George Bello (21) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) scores a goal against Inter Miami during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) reacts with defender Brooks Lennon (11) after scoring a goal against Inter Miami during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) scores a goal against Inter Miami during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Ezequiel Barco (8) and Inter Miami defender Leandro Gonzalez Perez (6) battle for the ball during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Ezequiel Barco (8) takes a shot against Inter Miami during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) reacts after scoring a goal against Inter Miami during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United fmidfielder Ezequiel Barco (8) and Inter Miami midfielder Gregore (26) battle for the ball during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against Inter Miami during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against Inter Miami during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against Inter Miami during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) watches his goal against Inter Miami during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) controls the ball against Inter Miami during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) passes the ball against Inter Miami during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araujo (19) controls the ball against Inter Miami during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno (10) kicks against Inter Miami defender Christian Makoun (4) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain (9) controls the ball against Atlanta United defender Alan Franco (6) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Erick Torres (31) heads the ball over top of Inter Miami defender Leandro Gonzalez Perez (6) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Inter Miami defender Leandro Gonzalez Perez (6) and Atlanta United forward Erick Torres (31) have an exchange during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan (1) makes a save on a shot against Inter Miami during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan (1) (center in green jersey) reacts with teammates after defeating Inter Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain (9) reacts with teammates after scoring on a penalty kick against Atlanta United during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan (1) and Inter Miami midfielder Lewis Morgan (7) collide playing the ball leading to a penalty kick during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan (1) and Inter Miami midfielder Lewis Morgan (7) collide playing the ball leading to a penalty kick during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan (1) and Inter Miami midfielder Lewis Morgan (7) collide playing the ball leading to a penalty kick during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Ezequiel Barco (8) is knocked down by Inter Miami midfielder Jay Chapman (14) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain (9) is striped of the ball by Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson (12) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Ezequiel Barco (8) controls the ball against Inter Miami defender Leandro Gonzalez Perez during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) reacts after scoring a goal against Inter Miami during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Josef Martinez scored the go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute to lift host Atlanta United to a 2-1 victory over Inter Miami on Wednesday.
Luiz Araujo collected a goal and an assist and Brad Guzan made five saves for Atlanta United (12-9-10, 46 points), who moved into sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The top seven teams in the conference make the playoffs.
Gonzalo Higuain converted a penalty kick in the 32nd minute and Nick Marsman finished with six saves for Inter Miami CF (11-16-5, 38 points), who have dropped seven of their past nine matches.
Araujo leveled the contest at 1-1 in the 58th minute when his free kick sailed under the wall and past Marsman for his third goal of the season.
Ezequiel Barco's bid to snap the tie four minutes later caromed off the left post, but Martinez didn't miss to give Atlanta a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute.
Araujo threaded the needle with a through ball to set up Martinez for his team-leading 11th goal of the season and third versus Inter Miami. Martinez scored in a 1-1 draw against the Herons on May 9 and in a 1-0 win on Sept. 29.
That goal held up as the winner for Atlanta, which extended its home unbeaten streak to six matches (5-0-1).
Higuain squandered a prime opportunity to open the scoring in the eighth minute after he stumbled over the ball while confronting Guzan in a one-on-one chance.
He made good in the 32nd minute, however, after Guzan was whistled for a late challenge on Lewis Morgan in the penalty area. Higuain made no mistake by sending the ball inside the left post for his team-leading 12th goal of the season and second in as many games.
Higuain nearly doubled the advantage off Kelvin Leerdam's cross in the 53rd minute, but Guzan thwarted the opportunity by extending his left arm.
