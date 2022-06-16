Jul 7, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (not pictured) scores a goal on a penalty kick in the second half against the New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 7, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; General view of the national anthem before the match between Atlanta United and the New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Getz
Jason Getz
Atlanta’s Mercedez-Benz Stadium was one of 16 sites announced by FIFA on Thursday to serve as hosts for games in the 2026 World Cup.
FIFA revealed Thursday the 16 cities that will host matches in the 2026 World Cup.
The 11 American metro areas chosen to host game were Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle.
The Canadian cities of Toronto and Vancouver and the Mexican cities of Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey will also host games.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on FS1’s broadcast that the sites of the first game and the final were not yet decided.
In Los Angeles, two venues were up for consideration. FIFA opted for SoFi Stadium, the brand-new digs of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, over the Rose Bowl, which hosted the 1994 World Cup Final.
The finalist host bids that were not selected were Baltimore/Washington, D.C., Cincinnati, Denver, Edmonton, Nashville and Orlando. Baltimore and Washington formed a joint bid earlier this year.
The 2026 World Cup will be the first time the tournament grows from 32 to 48 qualified countries. Three countries are sharing hosting duties for the first time.
Mexico has previously hosted the 1970 and 1986 World Cups and will become the first country to host for a third time. The U.S. hosted the 1994 World Cup, while 2026 will be Canada’s first time hosting.
