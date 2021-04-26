The Oakland Athletics reinstated right-hander Mike Fiers from the injured list and optioned left-hander Adam Kolarek to their alternate site, the team announced Monday.
Fiers, 35, began the season on the injured list with an ailing hip.
He posted a 6-3 record with a 4.58 ERA in 11 starts last season. He owns a 26-9 mark with a 4.00 ERA in 54 games (53 starts) during his previous three seasons with the Athletics.
Fiers sports a 75-62 record with a 4.04 ERA in 216 career appearances (197 starts) with the Milwaukee Brewers (2011-15), Houston Astros (2015-17), Detroit Tigers (2018) and Athletics.
Kolarek, 32, has yet to record a decision in eight relief appearances this season. He owns an 8.44 ERA.
--Field Level Media
