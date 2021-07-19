The Oakland Athletics signed first-round pick Max Muncy on Monday.
Muncy, who is not related to the Los Angeles Dodgers' All-Star slugger with the same name, was selected with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.
Baseball America reported that Muncy signed for $2.85 million, about $110,000 over the slot value for the pick.
Muncy, 18, is a shortstop from Thousand Oaks High School in Southern California. He had committed to play college baseball at Arkansas before signing with Oakland.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.