The Oakland Athletics signed first-round pick Max Muncy on Monday.

Muncy, who is not related to the Los Angeles Dodgers' All-Star slugger with the same name, was selected with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Baseball America reported that Muncy signed for $2.85 million, about $110,000 over the slot value for the pick.

Muncy, 18, is a shortstop from Thousand Oaks High School in Southern California. He had committed to play college baseball at Arkansas before signing with Oakland.

