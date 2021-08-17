The Oakland Athletics reinstated shortstop Elvis Andrus from the paternity list prior to Tuesday's road game against the Chicago White Sox.
Andrus is in the lineup at shortstop and batting ninth.
Andrus missed three games after being placed on the list on Saturday.
Oakland optioned infielder Vimael Machin from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.
In his first season with Oakland, Andrus has started 109 games (out of 113 played) and is hitting .231 with three home runs and 28 RBIs.
Andrus, 32, spent his first 12 big-league seasons with the Rangers and was an All-Star in 2010 and 2012. He has a career .271 average with 79 homers, 664 RBIs and 315 steals.
The 27-year-old Machin is 3-for-28 (.107) in 13 games with Oakland this season. In 91 career at-bats, he is batting .176 with one RBI.
--Field Level Media
