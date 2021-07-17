Oakland Athletics second baseman Jed Lowrie is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's home game against the Cleveland Indians.

Lowrie, 37, who hit a two-run, walk-off home run in the ninth inning of Friday night's 5-4 victory over the Indians, will get the day off to rest. Tony Kemp will start at second base and bat eighth.

After injuries limited Lowrie to nine games over the past two seasons, he is batting .269 with 11 home runs and 45 RBIs in 87 contests this year. He has homered in his past three games and is hitting .425 (17-for-40) over his past 10 contests.

--Field Level Media

