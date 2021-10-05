Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates scoring against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; MLB umpire Chris Conroy (98) checks the ball and hands of Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) during the game against the Chicago White Sox in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; MLB umpire Chris Conroy (98) checks the ball and hands of Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) during the game against the Chicago White Sox in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the game in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the game in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the game in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) hits against the Houston Astros during the game in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and catcher Martin Maldonado (15) celebrate the win over the Chicago White Sox in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) reacts to getting the last out against the Chicago White Sox in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Jose Abreu (79) walks off the field after he strikes out against the Houston Astros during the game in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the game in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrate after Tucker hits a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the game in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman (31) reacts to getting the last out against the Chicago White Sox during the game in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) reacts to striking out against the Houston Astros during the game in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) looks to the dugout during the game against the Chicago White Sox in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the game in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and second baseman Jose Altuve (27) and shortstop Carlos Correa (1) celebrate after Tucker hits a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the game in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and second baseman Jose Altuve (27) and shortstop Carlos Correa (1) celebrate after Tucker hits a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the game in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and second baseman Jose Altuve (27) and shortstop Carlos Correa (1) celebrate after Tucker hits a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the game in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) reacts to getting the last out against the Chicago White Sox in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the game in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and shortstop Carlos Correa (1) celebrate after Tucker hits a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the game in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) and center fielder Jake Meyers (6) and right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) celebrate the win over the Chicago White Sox in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and shortstop Carlos Correa (1) celebrate after Tucker hits a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the game in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman (31) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the game in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman (31) reacts to getting the last out against the Chicago White Sox during the game in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) looks to the dugout during the game against the Chicago White Sox in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) hits against the Houston Astros during the game in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and shortstop Carlos Correa (1) celebrate after Tucker hits a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the game in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) helps up Houston Astros center fielder Chas McCormick (20) in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates scoring against the Chicago White Sox in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) and center fielder Jose Siri (26) celebrate scoring during the game against the Chicago White Sox in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts to striking out against the Houston Astros in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) bats against the Chicago White Sox in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Ryan Tepera (51) pitches against the Houston Astros in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Phil Maton (88) pitches against the Chicago White Sox in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) runs to third base during the game against the Chicago White Sox in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryne Stanek (45) pitches against the Chicago White Sox in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryne Stanek (45) pitches against the Chicago White Sox in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and shortstop Carlos Correa (1) celebrate after Tucker hits a two run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) rounds the bases after the hits a two run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) slides past Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal (24) during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) and third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates scoring against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) slides past Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal (24) during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) and second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrate during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) reacts to an out as he pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and first base coach Omar Lopez (22) celebrate as he rounds the bases after the hits a two run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) rounds the bases after the hits a two run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) hits a two run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) rounds the bases after the hits a two run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) reacts to giving up a two run home run to the Houston Astros during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) rounds the bases after the hits a two run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) celebrates hitting a double against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) hits a two run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) hits a double and drives in a run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) hits a double and drives in a run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) pitches against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) hits a double and drives in a run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Aaron Bummer (39) reacts after giving up a run to the Houston Astros during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) hits a double and drives in a run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) and coach Dan Firova (54) celebrate during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) advances to third base during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) hits single and drives in a run by second baseman Jose Altuve (27) against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) hits single and drives in a run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) hits a single against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) hits a single against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) advances to third base during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) and coach Dan Firova (54) celebrate during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) scores against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Aaron Bummer (39) gives up a single to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) hits single and drives in a run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) and second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrate a score against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Aaron Bummer (39) pitches against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) hits single and drives in a run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez (74) watches from the dugout during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports