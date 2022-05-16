Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi needed to be taken off the field at Fenway Park on a stretcher during Monday night's game against the Boston Red Sox.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Odorizzi suffered a left leg injury when he collapsed while running off the mound to cover first base.

The right-hander was 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA in six starts entering the night.

Odorizzi is in his second season with the Astros after also playing for the Kansas City Royals (2012), Tampa Bay Rays (2013-17) and Minnesota Twins (2018-20). He was an All-Star in 2019.

--Field Level Media

