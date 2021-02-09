The Houston Astros signed side-arming veteran pitcher Steve Cishek to a minor league contract with an invite to spring training, the club announced Tuesday.
Cishek, 34, will earn $2.5 million if he makes the club, MLB.com reported.
Cishek went 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA in 22 appearances with the Chicago White Sox last season.
Cishek has a career 32-37 record with a 2.78 ERA, .214 average-against and 132 saves in 594 career appearances (all in relief) with the then-Florida Marlins (2010-15), St. Louis Cardinals (2015), Seattle Mariners (2016-17), Tampa Rays (2017), Chicago Cubs (2018-19) and White Sox.
--Field Level Media
