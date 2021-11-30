The Houston Astros signed right-handed reliever Hector Neris to a two-year contract on Tuesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Astros, however multiple media outlets reported it is a $17 million deal.

Neris is expected to serve as a replacement for right-hander Kendall Graveman, who recently signed a three-year contract with the Chicago White Sox.

Neris, 32, posted a 4-7 record with a 3.63 ERA and 12 saves last season for the Philadelphia Phillies.

He sports a 21-29 record with a 3.42 ERA and 84 saves in eight seasons, all with the Phillies. He has made 405 career appearances, all in relief.

--Field Level Media

