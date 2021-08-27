The Houston Astros signed free agent veteran infielder Marwin Gonzalez to a minor league contract on Friday.
Gonzalez, 32, last played for the Boston Red Sox. Boston designated Gonzalez for assignment and ultimately released him earlier this month.
Gonzalez broke into the majors with the Astros and played for them for seven seasons from 2012 to 2018. He also played for the Minnesota Twins in 2019-20.
In 77 games this season, Gonzalez batted a career-low .202 and slugged just .285 with 14 doubles, two home runs, 20 RBIs and 70 strikeouts. Defensively, he split his time among first base, second base, third base, shortstop, left field and right field -- plus one brief appearance as a pitcher.
Gonzalez's best season came in 2017 when he established career highs of 23 homers, 90 RBIs and a .303 average in 134 games. The Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series that season.
Gonzalez reported Friday to the Astros' spring training complex in West Palm Beach, Fla., the club said in a release.
--Field Level Media
