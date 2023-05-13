The Houston Astros shut down Michael Brantley from physical activities, leaving the possible date for his season debut in doubt.
Before the Astros' Friday game against the host Chicago White Sox, Houston manager Dusty Baker said that Brantley experienced "a minor setback" as he tries to return from right shoulder inflammation.
Brantley underwent season-ending surgery on that joint last Aug. 22, and he has yet to play in the majors this year.
From April 23-May 6, Brantley played in nine games for Triple-A Sugar Land on a rehab assignment, going 6-for-24 (.250) with no homers, five RBIs, 11 walks and one strikeout.
Brantley, 35, is a five-time All-Star who hit .288 with five homers and 26 RBIs in 64 games last year before missing the Astros' World Series run.
In 14 career major league seasons with Cleveland (2009-18) and Houston (2019-22), Brantley owns a career .298/.356/.439 batting line with 127 homers and 713 RBIs in 1,430 games.
