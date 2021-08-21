Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.