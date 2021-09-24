The Houston Astros scratched right-hander Zack Greinke from Friday night's start against the Oakland Athletics due to neck soreness and placed him on the 10-day injured list.
The move is retroactive to Tuesday.
The 37-year-old Greinke last pitched Sunday when he gave up five runs and five hits in four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He struck out three and walked one and received a no-decision.
Greinke is 11-6 with a 4.11 ERA in 29 starts this season.
Right-hander Brandon Bielak will start in Greinke's place against the Athletics. The 25-year-old is 3-3 with a 4.21 ERA in 27 appearances (one start).
Bielak last pitched on Sept. 17 when he started against Arizona. He gave up three hits in 2 2/3 scoreless innings, struck out six and walked two.
Houston also recalled right-hander Peter Solomon from Triple-A Sugar Land to fill the roster opening.
Solomon, 25, is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in four relief appearances this season.
--Field Level Media
