The Houston Astros scratched right-hander Zack Greinke from Friday night's start against the Oakland Athletics due to neck soreness and placed him on the 10-day injured list.

The move is retroactive to Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Greinke last pitched Sunday when he gave up five runs and five hits in four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He struck out three and walked one and received a no-decision.

Greinke is 11-6 with a 4.11 ERA in 29 starts this season.

Right-hander Brandon Bielak will start in Greinke's place against the Athletics. The 25-year-old is 3-3 with a 4.21 ERA in 27 appearances (one start).

Bielak last pitched on Sept. 17 when he started against Arizona. He gave up three hits in 2 2/3 scoreless innings, struck out six and walked two.

Houston also recalled right-hander Peter Solomon from Triple-A Sugar Land to fill the roster opening.

Solomon, 25, is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in four relief appearances this season.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.