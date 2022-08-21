Aug 21, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado (15) and relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) react after the Astros defeated the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubon (14) scores a run against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) drives in a run against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) gets hand shakes in the dugout after scoring a run against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) reacts towards the Houston Astros dugout during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy (65) gets a pat on the head from catcher Martin Maldonado (15) during the game against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) strikes out against the Houston Astros during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) in the dugout during the game against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts with a high five with shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) after hitting a home run Houston Astros during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) runs the bases after hitting a home run Houston Astros during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a home run Houston Astros during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) watches the ball after hitting a home run Houston Astros during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy (65) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Dylan Lee (52) leaves the game against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) high fives with manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) after driving in a run with a sacrifice fly ball against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Rafael Montero (47) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) leaves the field after changing pitchers against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Tucker's RBI single drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning to help rally the visiting Houston Astros to a 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday and salvage one game of the three-game series between last year's World Series contestants.
Tucker, who extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a single in the sixth inning, lined a single off reliever Dylan Lee (3-1) to right field to drive in Yordan Alvarez. Tucker took second when Guillermo Heredia bobbled the ball and was charged with an error. Jeremy Pena followed with a sacrifice fly.
Houston starter Jose Urquidy (12-4) went seven innings for the third time in his last four starts. He allowed two runs on five hits, two walks and six strikeouts. Urquidy is 7-1 with a 2.48 ERA over his last 11 starts.
Houston added an important insurance run against reliever Jackson Stephens in the ninth inning on a single by Yuli Gurriel that hit the second-base bag and allowed Mauricio Dubon to score.
The Braves, who went down in order in the eighth against Rafael Montero, rallied for two runs in the ninth inning against Ryan Pressly. Matt Olson singled and scored on a triple by Travis d'Arnaud, who came home when Vaughn Grissom grounded out. But Pressly fanned Michael Harris II on three pitches and earned his 25th save.
The Braves took a 2-0 lead when Olson hit a two-run homer, his 26th, in the first inning.
The Astros tied the game with two runs in the third when Alvarez delivered a bases-loaded single. He was back in the lineup as the designated hitter after leaving Friday's game early because of shortness of breath.
Atlanta starter Charlie Morton pitched six innings against his former team and allowed two runs on five hits, two walks and 11 strikeouts. It was his fifth double-digit strikeout game of the season and 24th of his career.
Houston's Jose Altuve did not start because of shoulder soreness.
